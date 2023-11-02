The people asked and the people were heard.
Only a matter of weeks ago the council heard from Councillor Stuart Larkins wanting the pool opened before the slated its December 3 date.
Despite additional cost factors being mentioned as a challenge, Kiama Council has announced it will now open early - on November 20.
Director of Planning, Environment and Communities Jessica Rippon said: "We're pleased to be able to grant this community request and we thank them for their initiative in bringing this to Council."
"We invite the community to come to Jamberoo Pool and enjoy the facility throughout what is predicted to be a hot summer."
The pool facilities which include four-lane 18m pool, a shaded toddlers wading pool and an accessible pool, will remain free to visit.
The pool will still close, as normal, on Sunday, March 24.
November 20 - December 15, 2023
December 15 - January 28, 2024
January 29 - March 24, 2024
Jamberoo pool is supervised by a council lifeguard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.