Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bellambi Rosellas slam demise rumours, remain optimistic about Illawarra football future

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bellambi club president Bruce Cunningham has boldly declared they are "here to stay", despite rumours swirling that the Rosellas have been on the brink of folding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.