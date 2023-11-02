The crowds might have been small, but the Christmas lists were long at the official opening of JD Sports in Stockland Shellharbour.
Among the dedicated band of sneakerheads who lined up for the official opening were Alicia Bailey and her children Aiden, 16, and Mia, 8.
"I've already warned both of them that whatever they get today is getting put away for Christmas," Ms Bailey said.
The family were first in the line as the shop opened at 8am on Thursday, November 2, after the Warilla mum scored first place in a competition, organised by Stockland and JD Sports, that also gave her a $1000 voucher to spend.
"I rang my husband because I was beside myself," she said of the win.
As she stood waiting in line Mia said was excited to get some new shoes.
"I love Nike because I can wear them for a long time and I don't get blisters. And they're cool," she said.
This is the second JD Sports store it the Illawarra, with huge queues camping outside the outlet in Wollongong Central when it opened in October 2021.
The store opened with hundreds of exclusive styles and a range of highly coveted and limited-edition sneakers.
The store employs around 45 locals.
JD Sports' party at Shellharbour will continue until Sunday with an in-store DJ pumping out the tunes for shoppers.
JD Sports now has more than 50 stores across the country since it hit our shores six years ago. Internationally it has more than 800 stores across 21 countries.
