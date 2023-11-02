Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra film nominated for AACTA award, the Aussie Oscar

By Natalie Croxon
November 2 2023 - 5:51pm
Illawarra filmmakers are counting down the days until February, when they will learn whether their short film has won the Australian equivalent of an Oscar.

