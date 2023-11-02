Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Illawarra u17 cricket side out to bounce back after tough Watson Shield loss

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 3 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
llawarra remains in fourth-spot on the Watson Shield ladder heading into this Sunday's round five NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixture against South Eastern JCA. Picture supplied.
llawarra remains in fourth-spot on the Watson Shield ladder heading into this Sunday's round five NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixture against South Eastern JCA. Picture supplied.

Despite a heartbreaking last-round loss Illawarra remains in fourth-spot on the Watson Shield ladder heading into this Sunday's round five NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixture against South Eastern JCA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra look to bounce back after thrilling Watson Shield loss
llawarra remains in fourth-spot on the Watson Shield ladder heading into this Sunday's round five NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixture against South Eastern JCA. Picture supplied.
Illawarra play South Eastern JCA at Keira Oval on Sunday
Agron Latifi
No comments
How Wollongong Golf Club got nominated for top NSW honour
Kiama's William Blomley putts during the 2018 Wollongong Junior Golf Open at Wollongong Golf Club. Picture by Robert Peet
The winner will be announced in Sydney next Monday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
'We're here to stay': Bellambi FC slam talk of demise as rumours run amok
Bellambi's Wade Wilton (right) battles with Port Kembla opponent Shotaro Iwamoto during a Premier League game earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean
However, they will likely be relegated to District League in 2024.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.