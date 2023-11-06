The Wollongong Wolves remain in a strong position for a return to Australia's highest domestic stage, however, they will have to keep playing the waiting game for now.
Football Australia on Monday afternoon provided an update for the new National Second Tier league, with the successful teams expected to be unveiled later this month.
FA announced the conclusion of the assessment and review phase for the NST - which will serve as one run below the A-League. The competition was originally stated to begin early next year, however, FA has now confirmed that it will start in March or April 2025.
It is still to be announced how many teams will take part in the inaugural season, however the Mercury understands that the Wolves remain in a strong position to be among that list.
Football Australia will announce the successful clubs on Monday, November 20.
"The engaged collaboration and dedication of the clubs has been instrumental during this stage," FA wrote in a statement.
"Football Australia acknowledges these efforts with appreciation as stakeholders make strides towards the competition's debut."
The two-time National Soccer League champions revealed in March 2023 that the were among more than 30 clubs from across Australia that had lodged an expression of interest for the first NST competition.
In May, that list was been cut to 26 clubs for the next phase of planning. The Wolves have continued to push hard for elevation over the past six months, tabling their final NST proposal to Football Australia in August.
The plan for a National Second Tier competition has been in the works since 2017.
It has been floated that there could be promotion and relegation between the A-League and NST, however, nothing has been confirmed at this stage.
