Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Warning for high-dose ecstasy pills in NSW

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Punisher' and 'Spongebob' pills for which NSW Health has issued a warning, inset, and people at a Wollongong music festival. Pictures by NSW Health, file picture by Adam McLean
The 'Punisher' and 'Spongebob' pills for which NSW Health has issued a warning, inset, and people at a Wollongong music festival. Pictures by NSW Health, file picture by Adam McLean

Three different ecstasy pills containing twice the average amount of MDMA are circulating in NSW, prompting a warning from the health department as the music festival season rolls on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.