Christmas countdown is on as Ryan Park MP launches 2023 toy drive

Families in the Illawarra are being asked to help make Christmas special for children across the region by buying an extra gift.
Keira MP Ryan Park has launched his 13th annual Christmas toy drive for families at Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI).
SAHSSI delivers the toys to women and families who are experiencing domestic violence and homelessness.
"Hundreds of families in Keira donate these toys every year and their continued generosity is something I am very proud of," Mr Park said.
"When you're heading out to do your Christmas shopping this year, please consider buying some extra toys and make this Christmas special for those who need it most."
"These simple acts of kindness can mean the world to vulnerable women and their children."
Diane Manns, CEO of SAHSSI, said the festive season was particularly difficult for these families.
"Christmas can be an extremely difficult time of year for those who are impacted by domestic violence or are without stable accommodation," Ms Manns said.
"During this difficult time, our families need more love and support than ever and this drive goes a long way to empowering parents and making Christmas special for their children."
The Annual Toy Drive is open for donations from this Friday 3 November to Thursday, December 7.
New and unwrapped gifts should be delivered to 263 Princes Highway, Corrimal.
