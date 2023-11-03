A contemporary gem in Balgownie

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Every detail in this stunning Balgownie property has been carefully considered to provide exclusive space and privacy.
The generous layout, multiple bedrooms, and nearby schools make this property perfect for families of all sizes.
It exudes elegance and sophistication and allows your family to indulge in relaxation and seamless entertaining with unparalleled style and comfort.
Key features of the home include four spacious bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, including an en suite in the main bedroom.
The stylish kitchen has ample storage and high-quality appliances with stone benchtops.
This expansive home offers an abundance of living and dining areas across its well-appointed split levels, making it ideal for entertaining.
There is a private backyard oasis, complete with a patio and landscaped gardens, so you'll have your own piece of paradise where you can relax and unwind.
Completing the home is a double lock-up garage with internal access.
Situated in the highly sought-after suburb of Balgownie, known for its friendly community, great schools, and stunning natural surroundings.
Enjoy easy access to local shops, cafes, parks and public transport options that will make your daily life a breeze.
