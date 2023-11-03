Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The roads that will be closed for Sunday's 2023 MS Gong charity bike ride

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sea Cliff Bridge in all its glory. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Sea Cliff Bridge in all its glory. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It's that time of year ... when thousands of cyclists head from southern Sydney, along Sea Cliff Bridge and into Wollongong all in the name of charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.