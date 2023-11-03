It's that time of year ... when thousands of cyclists head from southern Sydney, along Sea Cliff Bridge and into Wollongong all in the name of charity.
It's the annual Illawarra MS Gong Ride on Sunday and that means changed traffic conditions for a slice of the northern suburbs and part of Wollongong's CBD.
The annual charity event is held over two distances - an 82km course which starts Tempe, or the 54km course from Engadine. Both distances end at Wollongong's Lang Park.
Road and lane closures start from 4am, and, at Lady Wakehurst Drive and Otford Road, will continue through until 4.30pm.
Some sections of Wollongong will be closed between 5am and 4.30pm, others will remain closed until 7pm. See below for all the details.
Special event clearways will be in place along key sections of the course between 4am and 4.30pm.
Motorists should exercise caution as cyclists will be sharing some roads along the course.
Best practice is leaving a 1.5m space between cyclists and vehicles on roads with speed limits over 60kmh, and a 1m distance on roads with speed limits 60kmh and under.
Signs will be in place to direct motorists where detours are in place.
Road and lane closures will be in place around the start lines at Tempe and Engadine in Sydney, along the course through the Royal National Park and around the finish line at Wollongong.
