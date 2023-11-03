4am to 9:30am from Tempe to Sutherland: sections of West Botany St, Holbeach Ave and Bestic St. The speed limit will be reduced to 60/km along Rocky Point Rd/Taren Point Rd from Sans Souci to Taren Point.

5am to 10am from Sutherland to Waterfall: Lane closures on the Princes Hwy from Kirrawee to Loftus and the speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h from Kirrawee to Waterfall. Delays are expected travelling southbound on the Princes Hwy during this time.

5am to 2:30pm in the Royal National Park: McKell Ave, Lady Wakehurst Dr, Sir Bertram Stevens Dr and Otford Rd. Access to the Royal National Park is via Farnell Ave only. The speed limit will be reduced to 40km/h along Lawrence Hargrave Dr from Stanwell Park to Thirroul from 6am to 3pm.