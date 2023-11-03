Illawarra Mercury
Bulli clearway plans put on the back burner

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:08pm
Transport for NSW has announced it is putting a hold on plans to extend clearways through Bulli. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The controversial changes to the clearways through the Bulli CBD have been put on hold.

