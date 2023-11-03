Dodds out to use dream UK stint to power Wollongong to cricket glory

Since returning from a dream UK playing stint things have gone well for Toby Dodds and the Wollongong cricket team he captains.
Dodds played his part as the Lighthouse Keepers excelled in the five-round T20 competition, securing a place in the final against the Keira Lions on Friday, November 10.
Last Saturday Wollongong also kicked-off their one-day campaign with a crushing victory over Balgownie.
A back injury sustained while playing for the Farnsfield Cricket Club in England has restricted Dodds to playing as a batsman only in recent weeks but the Wollongong skipper said he and the team were in a good place heading into their round two fixture against Keira this Saturday at North Dalton Park.
"It's been a good start for us but obviously we want that to continue," Dodds said.
"We've got a really strong squad this year, much like last year. Everyone's just got really good attitude and a really good mindset this year. Obviously we want to win a comp whether that be in the one-dayers or the T20's or both.
"That's what we're all aiming for. It's a pretty good feeling around the club at the moment."
Dodds added Wollongong were bracing for another tough game against a Keira Lions side they will also meet in the T20 final.
"We've already played them once already in the T20 comp and I'm sure they will be just as tough in our one-dayer this Saturday," he said.
"They've got a pretty strong team this year, much like ours. I think it's going to be a pretty high quality game of cricket, hopefully we can come out on top."
Despite the back injury, Dodds said the experience of playing in division one of the Bassetlaw & District League in Nottinghamshire. had him primed and ready to deliver on the field for Wollongong.
"It was an awesome experience. I'm really thankful to the Farnsfield Cricket Club. They did a lot for me while I was over there," he said.
"It all went really well, especially the cricket side of things. I picked up 47 wickets. I won the bowling award for the league.
"Going over there I was a bit nervous but fortunately the cricket went well for me, which definitely helped.
"Thankfully the cricket went all right, but also just being over there and being able to travel and do a lot of the off-field things besides cricket was really good.
"Because it was full on with the cricket, which was also okay.
"I think I was coming on first change bowling 10 overs every week and then batting at four or five. So it was a lot of cricket.
"It was good but I should have probably taken a bit more time to recover. But I've got a few weeks off now so hopefully I can get it right for the back end of the year.
'In the meantime I'll play as a batter only and try and help the team as best as I can."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Port Kembla play Dapto at King George V Oval, Northern Districts battle IPPC at Hollymount Park, Corrimal tackle University at Ziems Park and Wests Illawarra take on Balgownie at Figtree Oval.
