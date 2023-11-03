A Wollongong-based conspiracy theorist has claimed to be targeting an Illawarra anti-wind farm group to further his own views.
In a video published to Facebook, David 'Guru' Graham, known for his extreme views on COVID and making threats towards local community groups, tells viewers to "infiltrate" anti-wind farm groups and "educate" them.
A spokesperson for the Coalition Against Offshore Wind said the organisation was not associated with Mr Graham or his views.
"CAOW is a group of residents working to ensure that the broader community is aware of the size and scale of the federal government's proposal relating to wind turbines off the Illawarra coast. We support calm debate based on information from credible sources."
Anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists and far right groups have targeted community organisations as in-roads to spread mis-information and disinformation, particularly during the pandemic.
This has largely occurred online, with wellness and lifestyle groups the target of anti-vax extremists, but this has occasionally spilled into the physical world during anti-vax protests, as seen in Melbourne in 2021.
The COAW spokesperson said community members should use their judgement when assessing information.
"It is important for everyone to use their own judgement when assessing information and form their own opinion from an informed position."
