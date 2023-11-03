Illawarra Mercurysport
St George Illawarra Dragons back in Wollongong as pre-season training starts

By Newsroom
November 3 2023 - 3:55pm
Toby Couchman is back on the training park for the Dragons. New coach Shane Flanagan was on deck at WIN Stadium on November 1. Pictures supplied
Toby Couchman is back on the training park for the Dragons. New coach Shane Flanagan was on deck at WIN Stadium on November 1. Pictures supplied

A number of senior players returned from leave early to welcome new St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan to WIN Stadium.

