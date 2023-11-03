A number of senior players returned from leave early to welcome new St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan to WIN Stadium.
The first block of returning players hit the training ground on Wednesday and included Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Jack Bird, Francis Molo and Ben Murdoch-Masila.
The Dragons' 2024 NRL squad consists of several players who have now been promoted to the club's top 30 list including Savelio Tamale, Ryan Couchman and Sione Finau.
Dan Russell, who is representing Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships, has also been promoted to the top 30 list.
Connor Muhleisen returns after signing a supplementary list contract along with Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Jackson Shereb, Hamish Stewart and Corey Ackers.
A host of up-and-comers will also take part in the NRL pre-season including Jett Liu, Jacob Webster, Finau Latu, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Lyhkan King-Togia, Hayden Buchanan, Nick Tsougranis and Kade Reed.
As well as the playing staff, the coaching staff were out in force - from new head coach Shane Flanagan and senior assistant coach Dean Young to assistants Ryan Carr and Ben Woolf.
Check out the full list. It includes both Junior Amone and Cody Ramsey but their final playing status for 2024 is yet to be determined by the club and NRL.
(in alphabetical order)
*Currently stood down **Contract status still to be confirmed
Corey Ackers, Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb, Hamish Stewart
Hayden Buchanan, Finau Latu, Jett Liu, Lyhkan King-Togia, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Kade Reed, Nick Tsougranis, Jacob Webster.
