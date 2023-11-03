Nowra showdown the start of a tough stretch of games for The Rail

It's too early in the season to seriously think about winning titles but The Rail skipper Brett Gilly conceded a much sought-after grand final victory was driving his Razorbacks this South Coast District Cricket season.
Though Gilly added the next month of cricket would dictate whether The Rail could again challenge for major honours in the 2023-24 season.
The Rail lost their season opener but recovered well to win their next three games heading into their round five stoush against North Nowra Cambewarra at Croome Regional Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Having split their two games last year, Gilly is anticipating another tough contest against the visitors on Saturday.
"They're a good side who are well led by Justin Weller," he said.
"I think over the next month we sort of go into a pretty hard stretch of games against the teams that probably do consider themselves a chance of winning the title.
"So I think over the next month we'll sort of see where we sit in regards to the rest of the competition.
"As of this week, I think it'll be a tough game.
"Obviously, there's a little bit of weather around. How much that will dictate the match, we'll find out tomorrow.
"But this is definitely the first game leading into a few tough games we've got coming up."
Gilly said the Razorbacks squad had been boosted this season by the arrival of young Bathurst bowler Andrew Chie.
"He has rejuvenated the older fellas a bit and I think he is sitting on top of the wicket column, so he has really impressed," he said.
"He's probably achieved more than we thought at this stage of the season. But he has come into the team and fit in really well, hopefully he can kick on and continue his good form for the rest of the year.
"He got a five-wicket haul last week and I think that's his first in the top grade. He's only 18 or 19 I think, so that's a big achievement for him."
On the team front The Rail had set their sights on winning a second straight minor premiership and to hopefully finally break through for an elusive grand final victory.
"That's a fair way into the future but obviously winning the premiership is the goal that every club should start out with at the start of the year.
"For us probably even more so being so close a few times. I know that is what a lot of us are striving for and why we keep playing.
"That's the end goal but there's a lot that will happen between now and then."
In other round five fixtures on Saturday, Kiama Cavaliers play Bay and Basin Dolphins at Kiama Sporting Complex, Kookas host Albion Park Eagles at Oakleigh Park, Ex Servos battle Shellharbour City at Hayden Drexel Oval and Berry Shoalhaven Heads take on Lake Illawarra at Berry Sports Complex.
