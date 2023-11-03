Lake Illawarra police are calling for the community to come forward with any information they might have after two children were allegedly given rat poison while trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Tyrell Smith, 12, and his friend returned home on Tuesday, October 31 with Ratsak in one of their lolly bags.
Ratsak contains an anticoagulant poison that could kill a child if ingested.
Police ask that anyone with information that might help their investigation into the incident call 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tyrell's mother Pennie Smith told the Mercury that she was "just horrified" by what had occurred.
One rat bait was sealed in its plastic packaging, but another Ratsak packet was open and the bait was missing.
Ms Smith urged other parents to check their children's lollies after Halloween.
