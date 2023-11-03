Illawarra Mercury
Police seek information after Ratsak allegedly given on Halloween

By Newsroom
November 3 2023 - 4:20pm
The rat bait, and right, one of the boys' lolly bags. Pictures by Pennie Smith
Lake Illawarra police are calling for the community to come forward with any information they might have after two children were allegedly given rat poison while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

