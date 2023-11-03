Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Wollongong West TAFE students staged a glamorous photoshoot at Wollongong Botanic Gardens

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Photography TAFE students were rewarded with a fun end-of-year assignment: a glamorous photoshoot at the Wollongong Botanic Garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.