Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks
Photos

Sydney Kings hand Illawarra Hawks Indigenous Round hammering

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:47pm, first published 9:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Sydney Kings continued their recent dominance of the Illawarra Hawks with a comfortable 103-83 win at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Kings hand Hawks an Indigenous Round hammering
Kings hand Hawks an Indigenous Round hammering
The Hawks have won only two of their eight games to date
Agron Latifi
No comments
University of Wollongong prepare for new era following head coach's departure
University of Wollongong's Christopher Twigg prepares to boot the ball down field during a District League match against Balgownie in August. Picture by Anna Warr
Assistant Paul Morgan has also headed to the exit door.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Kiama Downs teen hatches plan to defend home shores in surf series
Kiama Downs teenager Ivy Miller is excited to compete at Saturday's Sydney Water Surf Series event at Jones Beach. Picture by Anna Warr
Her younger brother Max will also be competing on Saturday.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.