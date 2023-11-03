It's been a long time coming but the latest movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise is on its way - well, sort of - just don't hold your breath.
The movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, filmed in part across a number of Illawarra locations, will be released on in Australia on May 23, 2024.
If that seems like a long way, there's a glimpse of the region in the recently-released trailer. Take a look here:
In February this year, film crews used the Corrimal Coke Works for 10 hours one night as apocalyptic fire scenes were filmed.
Before that the the old railway tunnel at Helensburgh (as seen in the trailer) was used and a mammoth set was established at Yellow Rock, south-west of Albion Park, where more extensive filming took place.
The science-fiction action film is pitched as bringing an "all-new chapter" to the Planet of the Apes franchise, and set to pick up many years after the conclusion of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.
The entire production is estimated to create more than 400 jobs and inject more than $128 million into the Australian economy, while the production would receive $17 million in support from both the federal and NSW governments.
