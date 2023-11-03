Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is believed to have suffered a broken ankle after jumping from an aircraft in Nowra.
A Defence spokesperson would say only that "a member of parliament visiting the Australian Defence Force Parachuting School at Nowra was injured while taking part in the ADF Parliamentary Program".
The spokesperson would not identify the MP or reveal the extent or the injury sustained, but it is understood to be Mrs Phillips who was treated by ADF medical personnel on Thursday, November 2.
The Mercury understands Mrs Phillips attended Shoalhaven Hospital and was discharged that same day, cancelling engagements on Thursday evening after the injury.
Mrs Phillips has declined to comment.
The Parliamentary Program was established in 2001 to provide opportunities for MPs to work alongside Defence personnel in a bid to educate them on the capabilities of the ADF.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.