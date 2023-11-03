Illawarra Mercury
Federal Member for Gilmore believed to have a broken ankle

Updated November 3 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:46pm
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, pictured during a recent visit to MHAS Albatross. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is believed to have suffered a broken ankle after jumping from an aircraft in Nowra.

