The on-court action wasn't all the fans had hoped for, but there was fun courtside when the Illawarra Hawks hosted arch rivals Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
The Hawks had no answer to the powerful NBL champions after halftime - going down 103-83 in the NBL's Indigenous Round.
A pre-game, impromptu meet and greet courtside from Tyler Harvey, who has to be among the accommodating players in the league, was appreciated by young fans while even some of the older Hawks faithful git in on the act.
Health Minister Ryan Park was there but even he couldn't breath life into the struggling Illawarra unit.
St George Illawarra Dragon Zac Lomax, who's back training next door, watched on but could barely conceal his nerves at some stages.
Everyone - players and fans - have a week to put themselves back together before the Hawks head to Cairns on November 11.
