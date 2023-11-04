"For a few of us girls, it's their first ever Vawdon Cup grand final. I've been playing myself for seven or eight years and I've never made a Vawdon Cup grand final. A couple of our girls have played touch for as long as some of the younger ones have been alive, so it's good that we've got the likes of Cara and Rachel for their experience across the park. Our young girls are fit and fast, and they're definitely improving each week.

