The next generation of Illawarra Steelers stars has been revealed with the naming of the junior representative squads.
The SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup squads for the 2024 season have been revealed.
The squads met at Wollongong TAFE on Saturday for the first time for an orientation.
Three trial matches are slated for the pre-season, the first on December 9 against the Dragons.
After that clashes against the Raiders and the Roosters in the new year to prepare for February's season opener.
Read more Dragons news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.