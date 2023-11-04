Police who were responding to an urgent mental health call in Wollongong CBD were abruptly stopped as a white ute crashed into them at traffic lights.
In rainy weather on October 27, police were heading east down Crown Street, outside Chickos, when the ute came through the Harbour Street intersection.
Dash cam footage shows the ute t-boning the police vehicle, with both cars then coming to a stop outside the popular Wollongong chicken shop.
Police say no one was injured in the crash, and there have been no charges.
