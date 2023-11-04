Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment
Opinion

Opinion: Illawarra offshore wind turbine debate is painful to watch

By Sophia Walter
November 4 2023 - 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A whale breaches off the NSW South Coast. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A whale breaches off the NSW South Coast. Picture by Sylvia Liber

I looked out at the horizon of the Illawarra coast yesterday and just shook my head. As someone who has dedicated her career to protecting wildlife, it's been so painful to watch the debate about offshore wind in our community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.