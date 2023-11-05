Illawarra Mercury
2023 Shellharbour SUP Festival at Warilla, Lake Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
November 5 2023
The threat of rain and a brisk southeasterly wind on Sunday could not deter keen paddle boarders who took to the waters of Lake Illawarra on the third day of the Shellharbour SUP Festival.

