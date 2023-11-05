NSW SES has urged drivers to remain vigilant for flash floods in the Illawarra as two people were trapped in floodwaters in Maddens Plains early on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called out to a vehicle stuck in flash flood waters at Bulli Pass, in Maddens Plains just after 1am on Sunday, November 5.
Police and passers-by helped free the two people who were trapped in the vehicle. NSW Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 1.15am and there were no injuries reported.
In a social media post, NSW SES Wollongong Unit has warned people that flash flooding is likely to occur through our region during this weather event and to never drive through flood waters.
"For flood rescue call 000. Never drive, walk or play in flood water," the Facebook post stated.
Across the region, the northern Illawarra recorded the most rainfall in the 24 hours to 10am Sunday, November 5: Bellambi recorded 155mm of rain, Mount Kembla 100mm, Warilla 82mm, and Kiama had 47mm.
Wollongong SES Unit was also called to Hurt Parade in Unanderra on Saturday at 12.45pm due to one-metre flooding along the street.
"We did experience a lot of jobs for general flooding over the roads," Daniel Triffett, acting deputy unit commander for NSW SES Wollongong Unit.
Mr Triffett said there were a number of reports of water over roads in Swan St, Wollongong and Woonona on Saturday night.
"So, it's a pretty good reminder I guess that it doesn't matter how warm or dry the summer is looking flash flooding can happen any time of the year."
Across the Illawarra, there were 35 requests for assistance to the SES since 9am on Saturday, with 20 handled by the Wollongong unit.
While the wettest weather looks to have passed, there is a possibility of more rain for the Illawarra in the next several days.
Only a slight chance of showers is expected from Monday through to Wednesday, but that increases come Thursday, November 9 with a medium chance of showers of up to 8 millimetres in parts.
That medium chance of rain continues through to the weekend.
Daytime temperatures look set to remain in the low to mid 20s before hitting tops of 26 and 27 degrees on Saturday.
