Wollongong SES warns drivers to be vigilant of flash flooding

By Marlene Even
November 5 2023 - 12:56pm
Flash flooding at Hurt Parade, Unanderra on Saturday night, November 4, 2023. Picture supplied by NSW SES Wollongong Unit
Flash flooding at Hurt Parade, Unanderra on Saturday night, November 4, 2023. Picture supplied by NSW SES Wollongong Unit

NSW SES has urged drivers to remain vigilant for flash floods in the Illawarra as two people were trapped in floodwaters in Maddens Plains early on Sunday morning.

