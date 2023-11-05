Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast citizen scientists called on to help with frog database FrogID

By William Ton
November 5 2023 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The project has helped identify five new frog species, including the Otway smooth frog. (HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM)
The project has helped identify five new frog species, including the Otway smooth frog. (HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM)

Citizen scientists have been called on to help Australian researchers make the leap past a million frog croak recordings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.