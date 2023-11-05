Bulli Beach is split in two after the weekend's heavy rain, with other Illawarra beaches left polluted.
Wild weather and very heavy rains caused chaos on the region's roads and beaches on the weekend, with emergency services scrambling to help those in need.
Bellambi received more than double its monthly rainfall during the two days with 174.2 millimetres recorded.
There was far less in Albion Park with 69mm and Kiama with 64.6mm.
Heavy rain and stormwater run-off in Bulli "split the beach in two", Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said.
"On Sunday 11 beaches were closed due to beach erosion, debris washed onto the sand and poor water quality due to storm water run-off," he said.
"There was a lot of localised flooding. Clubs closed the beaches due to safety concerns."
Wild weather forced the cancellation of nippers events at some clubs on Sunday, while lifesavers at Sandon Point spent the day cleaning up debris littered across the sand.
Pollutions alerts are in place for Bellambi, Bulli and Corrimal beaches on Monday, November 6, with people told to stay out of the water.
"Water quality is unsuitable for swimming," the alert from BeachWatch states.
Mr Turner said water quality can be poor for around 24 hours after heavy rain and he urged anyone heading to the beach to be very cautious.
"There's a lot of scarping and there's large drop-offs at a number of beaches," he said.
"A number of beaches could be affected so please use caution today [Monday]."
Council lifeguards will reassess the beaches on Monday morning.
