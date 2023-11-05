Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wild weather damages Bulli Beach, leaves other Illawarra beaches polluted

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 6 2023 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Beach was split in two by very heavy rain and stormwater run-off on the weekend. Picture by Bulli Surf Life Saving Club
Bulli Beach was split in two by very heavy rain and stormwater run-off on the weekend. Picture by Bulli Surf Life Saving Club

Bulli Beach is split in two after the weekend's heavy rain, with other Illawarra beaches left polluted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.