The Mercury in 1994: Wild Winds blow down dream home

A Balgownie couple lost their dream home when wild wilds lashed the Illawarra.
Tony and Diane Pryor's two-storey home on Panorama Drive in Unanderra was under construction when the winds demolished the wooden frame, turning it into matchsticks.
The couple and their one-year-old son Jackson had hoped they would be able to move into their brand new home by Christmas.
"I guess we'll just have to start again," Mr Pryor said.
"Up until my mate phoned this morning we had no idea what was going on because our unit at Balgownie is sheltered from the wind."
The region was hit by winds up to 125km/h in what the SES called the worst storm in a decade.
The BHP carrier Iron Newcastle was damaged at Port Kembla when a wharf crane crashed onto its bridge, numerous homes unroofed and and residents left without electricity as power lines were brought down.
The Sydney to Gong bike ride was also cancelled.
