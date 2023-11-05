Ellen Perez will get her chance to pick up some major silverware after the Shellharbour talent and her US partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez advanced to the doubles final at the WTA Finals in Cancun.
The No.8 seeds had to do it the hard way, holding off a strong challenge from reigning US Open champions, Canada's Garbiela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe to prevail 6-1 6-7(1) [10-6] in their semi-final on Monday morning (AEDT).
Perez and Melichar-Martinez comfortably took the first set before jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the second set, before their opponents surged to life with a late comeback. However, they held on to secure the win in just over 90 minutes.
"They did a good job of coming back," Perez told the Tennis Australia website.
"We knew that they were a team that could easily turn things around and hit their shots. I think we did a good job of not letting that tear us down."
The victory sets up the most important decider of Perez's career later today, as she becomes the first Australian to book a doubles final spot at the WTA Finals since Rennae Stubbs in 2008.
The 28-year-old and Melichar-Martinez will meet the winner of the other semi-final with Australian Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens (Belgium) taking on Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.