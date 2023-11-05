Illawarra Mercury
Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez book spot in 2023 WTA Finals doubles final

By Joshua Bartlett
November 6 2023 - 9:59am
Ellen Perez will get her chance to pick up some major silverware after the Shellharbour talent and her US partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez advanced to the doubles final at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

