Coffee chain Starbucks opens in Warrawong

By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:04pm
Starbucks has returned to the Illawarra after 15 years, serving thousands of customers in just a few days at its new Warrawong store.

