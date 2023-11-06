Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Roadworks to close Illawarra Highway, Memorial Drive, M1 in Dapto

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stop sign beside a road. File picture by Anna Warr
A stop sign beside a road. File picture by Anna Warr

Widespread roadworks this week will force the closure of the Illawarra Highway, and lanes of traffic in North Wollongong and Dapto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.