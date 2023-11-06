Widespread roadworks this week will force the closure of the Illawarra Highway, and lanes of traffic in North Wollongong and Dapto.
Illawarra Highway at Macquarie Pass will close in both directions, between Tourist Road and Yellow Rock Road, from 9am until 3pm this Tuesday to Thursday (November 7-9).
Additional single lane closures will take place from 7-9am and 3-5pm on the same days.
On Friday, November 10, intermittent single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place 7am to 5pm.
Works include drain and sign repairs, electronic signage maintenance, vegetation clearing and litter collection.
Light vehicle detours are via Jamberoo Mountain Road. Motorists should allow an additional 10 minutes travel time.
Heavy vehicles will be detoured via the Hume Highway, Picton Road and the M1 Princes Motorway. Motorists should allow an additional 20 minutes of travel time.
Property access will be maintained throughout the work.
Single lane closures will be in place on Memorial Drive, between University Avenue and Gwynneville, to allow for essential roadworks.
Works will take place between 8pm and 4am this Wednesday to Saturday (November 8-11).
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Road resurfacing works will take place below Harvey Street overpass from 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Wednesday (November 5-8).
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
