Three stalwarts have been inducted into Illawarra surf lifesaving immortality after receiving the branch's life membership.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra last week announced that Woonona Surf Life Saving Club's Peter Evert and Windang SLSC duo Adrian Walsh and Jayson Norris had received the prestigious honour.
Evert - who is also the SLSI's president - was recognised for more than 40 years of active service to surf life saving in the region.
Walsh and Norris have also been long-time surf lifesaving stalwarts, joining Kaye Norris in elite company as only the three Windang SLSC representatives to receive Illawarra branch life membership.
"We don't do it to be recognised - and I know Adrian and Jayson would feel the same. But we've all worked together for a number of years at branch level and it's very special that we can recognised like this from time to time," Evert said.
"But I think it is important that we do recognise our volunteers and when you look at the nippers, they need to be aware that there is some accolade that you can retrieve."
Evert, whose SLSC journey began as a nipper in the early 1970s, added that "my whole life has been surf lifesaving".
"I think I've enjoyed being part of the community, and giving back to the community by trying to assist people in public safety and that sort of stuff - it's very important to me," he said.
"I (also) still love being on the beach and doing patrols, I've 62 years old, but I'm still active. I still do my 20 laps in the pool three times a week to keep active."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.