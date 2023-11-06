A missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Blackbutt has been found safe and well.
The teenager had been missing for more than 48 hours when police issued an urgent appeal to find her on Monday, November 6.
Police are still searching for long-term missing people from the Illawarra and have urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Skeletal remains found during bike track works in the escarpment at Mount Kembla in October, 2023 have been identified as those of long-term missing Cordeaux Heights man, Saverio Ganino.
