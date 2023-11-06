Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Wollongong police: Missing teen last seen in Blackbutt has been found

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 7 2023 - 7:21am, first published November 6 2023 - 12:27pm
A NSW Police vehicle. File picture
A missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Blackbutt has been found safe and well.

