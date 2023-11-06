Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Illawarra teenager Lily Evans who has been missing for more than 48 hours.
The 15-year-old was last seen in Blackbutt about 12am Saturday, November 4.
Police and Lily's family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Lily is of Caucasian appearance, around 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, long blonde hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent the Blackbutt, Mt Druitt, Blacktown and Parramatta areas.
Police are urging anyone who has seen Lily, or has information on her location, to contact Lake Illawarra 4232 5599 police on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
