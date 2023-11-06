Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police: Missing girl Lily Evans, 15, last seen in Blackbutt

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:27pm
Lily Evans, 15, was last seen in Blackbutt on Saturday, November 4. Picture by NSW Police
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Illawarra teenager Lily Evans who has been missing for more than 48 hours.

