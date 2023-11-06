Tributes have come flooding in following the news that old school Wollongong real estate agent Bob Onofri has died.
Neil Webster, chairperson for the Real Estate Institute NSW Illawarra said Mr Onofri was well-respected within the community.
"He had done a lot for real estate, and promoting the right way of behaving as an agent," Mr Webster said.
"We're very sad to hear of his loss, especially so soon after retiring. He's a role model for how agents should be, even in today's society."
Many also shared fond memories of Mr Onofri on the Mercury's Facebook page following the announcement of his death, with multiple readers describing him as "a true gentleman".
"I remember him from the '70s when I worked nearby," one reader posted. "Amazing man to have not retired until recently. Condolences to his family."
"That is so sad," another reader said. "The last true gentleman of Wollongong."
"I'm so sorry to hear this," another posted. "My condolences to his family. He was a fantastic guy, I used to enjoy our chats at his office on Crown Street."
Another posted recalled when they worked in lower Crown Street, "Bob was my go to man for a chat".
"(He was) such a gentleman, loved a few glasses of wine at the Centro restaurant on his lunch break. RIP."
Mr Onofri, who famously operated his full-time business without a computer, died aged 91.
His forgoing of the modern trappings of a mobile phone, computer, website or social media when operating his business made headlines nationally in recent years.
His daughter Marina Thimios told the Mercury that her "flamboyant, one-of-a-kind" father had died on Monday morning after a short illness.
Mr Onofri was a fixture of Illawarra real estate, having operated from the same location in Crown Street for more than 50 years. Earlier this year, Mr Onofri retired after 60-plus years in the industry.
Members of the real estate industry also paid tribute when contacted by the Mercury.
Paul Spinelli from Spinelli Real Estate Wollongong was a long-time friend of Mr Onofri.
Mr Spinelli said he had helped Mr Onofri when he needed any assistance.
"He didn't have a computer or a mobile phone, so when it came to things like tribunal matters, he needed some help, so I was there to help him," Mr Spinelli said.
"He got assistance from a few other agents as well, everyone pitched in to help him out.
"He was a good guy, very well-liked and respected. Trusted, old school, and his landlords were very loyal to him. We're all going to miss him.
"Back in the 1960s, we used to own a restaurant in Wollongong and a mixed business, and Bob was our managing agent back then. And I believe he was the agent who sold my parents their family home in Figtree."
