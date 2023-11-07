A Balgownie mother waiting for several months on a priority list for a transfer to a new public housing dwelling has become the victim of frightening attacks that have forced her from her house and into hiding.
The woman and her children had to leave the Tucker Avenue townhouse after multiple people allegesmashed windows, broke in and damaged belongings, and even threw an axe at one of her children.
She is holding the government housing authority responsible, saying they did not act fast enough to relocate her family.
The woman said the violence began when she asked a neighbour to move a car that was parked across a gate on October 31, which earned her verbal abuse.
She said she woke up the next day to people threatening her and accusing her of "trashing their car", although she knew nothing about this.
On Saturday night the people started banging on her doors, she said, then on Sunday it quickly escalated as they began smashing the windows, even managing to climb up on a balcony to throw a bike through one.
The woman previously spoke to the Mercury in October about her efforts to be moved away from Tucker Avenue due to domestic violence and other issues affecting her family's wellbeing.
She said she had been listed as an at-risk priority for a transfer since February, but had yet to be offered another public housing home.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said the Balgownie home had been secured to deter break-ins and vandalism.
The spokesperson said DCJ was "supporting the family to relocate them to a new home as quickly as possible".
After the events of the weekend, the woman said she and her children were "absolutely traumatised".
Their house was boarded up on Sunday and the family went elsewhere for a mostly sleepless night, only to return on Monday to discover the home had been broken into and their belongings damaged and destroyed with bleach and other chemicals.
The woman and her children had been living in public housing after escaping over a decade of domestic violence.
She had been trying hard to rebuild a life for her and her children, she said, only to suffer these attacks.
Police have confirmed there are "issues with malicious damage" at the Tucker Avenue address and they are investigating the incidents.
