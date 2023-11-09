'One-of-a-kind': Vale Wollongong real estate legend Bob Onofri

He was one of the truly unique characters of Illawarra real estate - and in recent years he'd made national headlines due to his "old school" approach to doing business.
Wollongong real estate agent Bob Onofri, who famously operated his full-time business without a computer has died, aged 91.
Mr Onofri was a fixture of Illawarra real estate, having operated from the same location in Crown Street for more than 50 years.
His daughter Marina Thimios told the Mercury that her "flamboyant, one-of-a-kind" father had died on Monday morning after a short illness.
The recently retired Mr Onofri, well-known for being impeccably dressed, was a likeable figure who resonated with Mercury readers.
There was an outpouring of community response following the news of his death.
"The last true gentleman of Wollongong," one Mercury reader wrote.
Illawarra home owners who recently purchased could be $134 worse off each month - just in time for Christmas.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank board decided to raise the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.35 per cent.
For Illawarra mortgage holders who took out a loan in January this year, they've faced a total of $489 in rate rises this year.
That has led many to look at refinancing, including Jacinta and Blake Milligan who bought their first home, a property in Albion Park Rail in 2018.
Meanwhile, a Figtree property, available after more than 50 years is on the market and drawing strong interest.
Being marketed as "a prime lifestyle parcel boasting diversity and space", the property is a greenfield site with rural zoning, 30-metre frontage and lane access.
However, developers who could be eyeing the 2.96-hectare site for a potential major residential project will likely not get bang for their buck, agents say.
The value of a renovated home in the current market was again apparent in the successful sale of a Port Kembla home at auction.
Ten registered bidders were vying for the home.
For this week's Under the Hammer, selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice filled us in on the sale.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Designed with resort-style living in mind, this Gerringong home embraces its spectacular location and the natural beauty of the coastline.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.