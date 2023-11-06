One of the companies hoping to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of the Illawarra has revealed details of its plan, including power cables traversing Lake Illawarra.
The Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water has published reams of documentation on the South Pacific Offshore Wind Project, as part of the referral process under the Environment Protection of Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Due to the proposed wind farm's impact on nationally significant animals, plants, habitats and places, the project needs to be referred to the Australian government for consideration as to whether the project will need to be assessed under the EPBC Act.
In this case BlueFloat, the developer of the South Pacific Offshore Wind Project, has self-referred its project to the Department, part of which includes a 10 day period where the public can make comments on the referral of the project.
That period began on Friday, November 3 and will run until November 17. After this, the federal environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, will decide whether the proposal needs to be assessed under federal environmental legislation.
BlueFloat Energy country manager Nick Sankey said he expected this to be the case.
"Our expectation is that the project will be a controlled action," he said.
As part of the referral, hundreds of pages of studies and reports set out the scale of the project. This includes the wind farm itself, as well as onshore infrastructure to connect the turbines to the grid.
The wind farm proposal includes 105 wind turbines located 14 to 30 kilometres off the coast, between Shellharbour and Clifton and covers an area of 359 square kilometres. The turbines would be at maximum over 300 metres tall, from blade tip to floating platform.
The turbines would generate up to 1.6 gigawatts, enough to power about one and a half million homes.
In between the turbines would be three floating substations and power would be fed back into the grid via undersea cables.
BlueFloat proposes three options for how these cables would come ashore. The first would travel between Five Islands and connect to the grid in Port Kembla.
The second option would go to the south of Five Islands, cross the Windang peninsula and then join existing energy infrastructure at Tallawarra before connecting to the Yallah substation.
The third option takes a different route to the Yallah power station, coming ashore at Killalea before heading north-west to Yallah.
Mr Sankey said the company was yet to determine whether the land-based cables would be above ground or buried underneath.
"That's currently under investigation," he said. "It depends if we can get close to an existing overhead transmission corridor, then it probably makes sense to go overhead, but we're looking at both underground and overhead, fully noting that communities' views on more overhead lines aren't particularly favourable."
The documents also outline the project's potential to "significantly" impact environments of national importance. These include threatened and migratory species such as albatrosses, parrots, grey nurse sharks, turtles and whales, including southern right whales and humpback whales.
The project also has the potential to impact protected areas, such as the Five Islands Nature Reserve and the Bushrangers Bay Aquatic Reserve.
To reduce any impacts, the project proposes to do additional studies to understand the ecological communities, as well as locate land-based infrastructure on previously cleared land.
At sea, the developers propose further assessments to determine what species are at risk and inform changes to the design to reduce impacts.
Consultation remains open on the Illawarra offshore wind zone until November 15. The zone covers 1461 square kilometres of ocean between Gerringong and Clifton.
Mr Sankey said BlueFloat were submitting their referral ahead of any final declaration of a zone to enable investigations in the subsequent feasibility licence stage to proceed immediately, if the company is granted a licence.
"This is work that you can do without a feasibility licence, but it does take some time," he said. "We will be in a much better position to be able to move forward quickly with the development than do this work starting from licence award."
In any event, Mr Sankey said, there would be many more studies and consultation to come.
"This is not the final time that people get to have a say on the environmental impact of this project. We need to investigate more. We've done a very preliminary analysis, but we need to undertake detailed studies."
