BlueFloat begins environmental approvals process for Illawarra wind farm

By Connor Pearce
Updated November 6 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 7:25pm
Documents submitted as part of the environmental approvals process show three options for how the sables would connect the wind farm to the grid.
One of the companies hoping to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of the Illawarra has revealed details of its plan, including power cables traversing Lake Illawarra.

