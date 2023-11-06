Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

UOW academic co-author of submission with AI-generated errors

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:14am, first published November 6 2023 - 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A University of Wollongong academic co-authored a submission to a high profile parliamentary committee that was partly composed with AI and riddled with errors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.