The Mercury in 1950: RAAF planes crash off Shellharbour

A search was under way for two Mustang pilots who crashed into the sea off Shellharbour the day before.
The crash occurred about 1.6 kilometres off the coast during a military exercise involving 10 planes from the Williamtown base near Newcastle.
The search the day before had discovered pieces of the wreckage, a parachute and rubber dinghy but no sign of the missing pilots.
Navy and RAAF planes were involved in the search, as was a submarine and even local fishing boats.
Bus conductor Tessie Patterson said he saw one of the pilots parachute from the plane, while another witness said they saw a man bobbing up and down in the water more than a kilometre offshore for about five minutes.
The body of one of the pilots - both of whom were from Queensland - would wash ashore 10 days later at Windang where it was found by a pensioner.
The body of the other pilot was never found.
