Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1950: RAAF planes crash off Shellharbour

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two RAAF pilots died when their Mustang fighters crashed into the ocean off the coast of Shellharbour in 1950.
Two RAAF pilots died when their Mustang fighters crashed into the ocean off the coast of Shellharbour in 1950.

Looking back at November 8, 1950

A search was under way for two Mustang pilots who crashed into the sea off Shellharbour the day before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.