Bus layover plans will mean CBD parking spots disappear

Three sites have been chosen to solve the long-running problem of bus layovers in the Wollongong CBD - but at the cost of public parking.
The original bus layover - which is used by drivers to take toilets breaks and to park buses in between routes - was in Marine Drive.
But that layover was removed in the middle of last year ahead of September's UCI races, with the space used for car parking in the months after.
The closure of the Marine Drive layover saw buses parked at Market Square and Crown, Burelli and Harbour streets.
The Market Square layover was a source of frustration for residents, who felt it was unsuitable.
Bus drivers didn't like it either, due to the lack of amenities which forced them to take toilet breaks at the Salvation Army church or the Steelers Club.
Now, more than a year after the Marine Drive layover was removed, Transport for NSW has identified several permanent spots for a layover.
There are two in the CBD area - in the car park at the northern end of Atchison Street and the Wollongong station car park.
A third layover is proposed at Oak Flats station car park.
"The three sites are proposed to co-exist in a multi-layover configuration in response to increased service planning, operational needs, and to cater for future transport demands in the regions," said Transport for NSW Regional Director South, Sam Knight.
"Transport reviewed more than 20 locations in collaboration with Wollongong City Council, Illawarra bus operators and the Transport Workers Union in order to deliver on all necessary requirements.
"These requirements include customer outcomes, layover capacity, vehicle access, route coverage, adjacent land use, driver safety and access to facilities."
However, these solutions do come with drawbacks - notably the loss of car parking spaces with no plans to offset those losses.
For instance, the Atchison Street layover could fit 11 buses and provide toilet and break facilities but would see up to 80 CBD parking spaces lost.
The Wollongong station layover would also see the loss of spaces, as well as changing Lowden Square into a one-way loop, and relocating bike lockers and taxi ranks.
If the three sites are confirmed, work will start early next year to convert them to bus layovers.
The plans are open for public feedback until November 26 at www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say.
