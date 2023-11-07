Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bus layover plans will mean Wollongong CBD parking spots disappear

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong residents Trish Atkinson and Barbara Cattunar were opposed to the relocation of the bus layover to Market Square. Proposals are now afoot to move it elsewhere in the city. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong residents Trish Atkinson and Barbara Cattunar were opposed to the relocation of the bus layover to Market Square. Proposals are now afoot to move it elsewhere in the city. Picture by Adam McLean

Three sites have been chosen to solve the long-running problem of bus layovers in the Wollongong CBD - but at the cost of public parking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.