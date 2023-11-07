A man accused of unleashing a machete attack against his Woonona neighbour who had assaulted his pet dog on their shared driveway has been released on bail.
A dispute allegedly began after the alleged victim was seen on CCTV footage kicking and hitting Shane Bedford's dog on Sussex Street about 10.30am on Monday.
Police will allege an argument erupted between the pair with the alleged victim taking his shirt off before he hit Bedford with a plank of wood.
Beford, 44, allegedly reacted by immediately fetching a machete from his unit and swinging it at his neighbour, striking him in the elbow and causing a two centimetre laceration.
Police will allege the alleged victim called triple-zero as he bled from his wound, while Bedford retreated to his unit and also contacted emergency services, claiming he was also victim in the incident.
Officers took statements from witnesses and allegedly found a machete near Bedford's front door, which was later seized.
Court documents state Bedford answered the door, however gave police a false name when they asked who he was, while he yelled "Shane, Shane! Stop running!".
A nearby witness approached the police to tell them who they were speaking with was in fact Shane Bedford.
He was arrested and escorted into the back of a police vehicle, where he allegedly headbutted the back of it, causing the rear glass to smash.
Bedford was taken to Wollongong Hospital over concerns about his mental health and was discharged on Monday night.
He sought his release from the police holding cells at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran cited concerns of victim protection, however Magistrate Mark Douglass opted to grant strict bail on account of there being some provocation surrounding the incident.
Bedford must report to police daily, is prohibited from entering or going within 100 metres of Sussex Street and must not contact the alleged victim and witnesses.
The matter will return to court on January 24.
