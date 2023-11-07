Illawarra Mercury
Shane Bedford granted bail over alleged machete attack against Woonona neighbour

Updated November 7 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:58pm
A man accused of unleashing a machete attack against his Woonona neighbour who had assaulted his pet dog on their shared driveway has been released on bail.

