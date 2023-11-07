A man who has denied allegations he broke into a Helensburgh family's home and stole $33,000 worth of items groaned in pain as he flashed his serious shoulder injury in court.
"Your Honour, he may experience some discomfort during proceedings," defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble told the magistrate at the start of Leaum Doolan's bail application.
"His shoulder is protruding almost out of the skin. I don't have any medical documentation ... but the injury speaks for itself."
With cuffed hands, Doolan winced as he peeled off his green prison shirt and lent forward to reveal the seriousness of his injury to Magistrate Michael Ong.
Doolan, 23, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest over an alleged break-in committed in October.
The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to break and enter and two counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Doolan was on bail when he allegedly gained entry into a Parkes Street, Helensburgh home and made off with jewellery, three sets of car keys, $1100 in cash, a credit card, and several bottles of alcohol, totalling about $33,000 in value.
Tendered court documents state he then allegedly walked to a nearby street and asked a resident for money for a taxi.
Police will allege the man declined to give him cash however drove him to a taxi rank on Walker Lane, directly in front of Helensburgh Cellars.
It's alleged Doolan was seen on CCTV footage entering the bottle shop, using the credit card to buy alcohol valuing $40. He is then allegedly recorded entering a taxi where he used the same card to pay for five fares, totalling $495.70.
Doolan was allegedly dropped off at a Barrack Heights address about 6.30pm that evening. The matter was reported to police and a warrant issued for Doolan's arrest issued after attempts to find him were unsuccessful.
Ms Drabble argued the case against Doolan, who she said suffers with schizophrenia and ADHD, was a weak one due to it solely relying on identification through CCTV footage.
She added his serious injury, which he had yet received any medical attention for, would likely require surgery, and proposed he could abide by home detention-style bail conditions.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed Doolan's release, citing that he recently completed parole for similar offences.
Magistrate Ong was not satisfied any conditions could be sufficient to mitigate Doolan's risk of committing further offences.
He noted the seriousness of Doolan's physical injury and made a referral to Justice Health so he can receive medical attention. It is unknown what caused the injury.
The matter will return at a later date.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.