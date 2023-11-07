Illawarra Mercury
30 of the funnest photos from Kembla Grange on Melbourne Cup day

By Newsroom
November 7 2023 - 7:55pm
Melbourne Cup day at Kembla Grange -scroll down for fun photos.
From Fashion on the Field to the genuine horse lovers and the Kembla Grange faithful, the Melbourne Cup brigade joined in the fun at the Illawarra Turf Club ion Tuesday.

