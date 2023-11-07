30 of the funnest photos from Kembla Grange on Melbourne Cup day

From Fashion on the Field to the genuine horse lovers and the Kembla Grange faithful, the Melbourne Cup brigade joined in the fun at the Illawarra Turf Club ion Tuesday.
The keen beans were there when the gates opened at 10am and were joined by thousands more as the glorious weather took hold for the first Tuesday in November.
That notorious wind played havoc with fascinators but nothing was going to get in the way of Fashion on the Field. And when it came to style Nowra couple Jason and Sarah Crockett are lengths ahead of the rest.
Check out how our photographers captured Kembla Grange's 2023 fashionista stakes right here.
And if those photos aren't enough, check out the dozens of images our photographers on the ground, Adam McLean and Anna Warr, took at the big race day.
If you enjoyed your day at the races, why not circle the biggest date on the region's card - November 25 when The Gong Race Day rolls around again.
